Drones from 58th SMB are destroying occupiers’ motorised vehicles in north of Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Operators of attack drones from the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to effectively cut off the Russian invaders’ logistical supply lines along the front line. Soldiers from the 58th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade, named after Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyi, have successfully targeted the enemy’s mobile vehicles in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out in a coordinated and effective manner by aerial reconnaissance personnel and FPV drone pilots from the brigade’s 3rd Motorised Infantry Battalion.

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According to military sources, the enemy is currently heavily reliant on light two- and four-wheeled vehicles to deliver ammunition and provisions directly to the front line. Russian motorcyclists are attempting to move covertly along paths through woodland, but Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance is quickly detecting them on open stretches of road.

Watch more: Fighters of 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade fly FPV drone into occupier’s shelter in Kharkiv region and eliminate him. VIDEO

Read more: No evidence of extortion or sending soldiers to zero line for disagreeing with command found in 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, - response to inquiry. DOCUMENT