Operators from 413th ’Raid’ Regiment struck bridge over North Crimean Canal in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

Operators from the 413th Regiment of the ‘Raid’ Unmanned Systems Forces carried out a strike on a road bridge spanning the North Crimean Canal in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, on the night of 17 June, Ukrainian drone operators attacked the bridge near the village of Voinka in the northern part of the occupied peninsula.

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The strike damaged the bridge’s supports and the road surface.

It is noted that this is one of the few bridges allowing the North Crimean Canal to be crossed. In the Voinka area, the canal is approximately 50 metres wide, making the crossing a vital part of the transport infrastructure.

The strike by ‘Raid’ operators was part of a series of operations by the Ukrainian Defence Forces aimed at disrupting the military logistics of the Russian occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian-made Fire Point ‘middle strike’ drones were deployed to carry out the mission.

See more: Oil depot in Kerch, port of "Kavkaz" and four radar stations on Crimean Bridge have been hit, - SSU. PHOTO