Madiar showed footage of strikes on Kerch and addressed Ukrainians in occupied Crimea: "I apologise for constant anxiety, darkness and stress". VIDEO

Robert (Madiar) Brovdi, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, has released a video showing strikes on the oil depot at the oil loading terminal in occupied Kerch.

He posted the video on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on enemy targets

The commander stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will cling to Crimea as his main trophy until the very end, even if it remains merely an ‘island’.

Madyar announced that Crimea would face "total air defence collapse, the destruction of the fleet, the halting of the shadow economy, total resource and logistical exhaustion, a tourism collapse and a transport lockdown".

Read more: In Crimea, sale of fuel to public and businesses has been completely halted: supplies are restricted to occupying state services

A message to Ukrainians under occupation

He also apologised to Ukrainians in occupied Crimea for the fact that from now on there will be constant air raid alerts, closed bridges and roads, darkness and silence. The commander urged people to stay away from military facilities and to share information with the Ukrainian military.

"Ukrainians in the occupied territories, please accept our apologies for the constant air raid alerts, closed bridges and roads, darkness, silence and stress. Stay well away from military installations and anything flammable, share information and simply take care – ‘Birds’ are working with precision, but splinters will fly every time the forest is cut down. There seems to be no other way to demilitarise the worm and drive 1 million occupiers out of the peninsula. The job is a pain, and we know it. Crimea will bring Moscow to its knees; this is the psychological breaking point, the needle of Koschei the Deathless hidden right under our noses. All dictatorships collapse suddenly; just think of any example. Today, Moscow’s ‘Crimea’ is crumbling. ‘A suitcase without a handle is a heavy burden,’ said Brovdi.

Earlier, President Zelenskyy reported that on the night of 21 June, Ukrainian long-range sanctions were applied against the occupiers’ military logistics, oil industry and air defence in Crimea.