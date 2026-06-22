Ukraine’s all-time record: crew of "SIRIUS" battalion destroyed 61 Russian "Molniya" drones in single day. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have set a new historic record for countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the air. In the space of just one daylight period, a single crew of Ukrainian interceptor pilots managed to completely destroy more than six dozen Russian ‘Molniya’-type strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this incredible result was achieved by soldiers from the SIRIUS unmanned systems battalion, part of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade.

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The Ukrainian military demonstrated the highest level of skill and phenomenal intensity in combat operations, ‘taking down’ 61 enemy ‘Molniya’ drones in a single day. With this result, the defenders not only doubled their previous success but also raised the bar for effectiveness across all of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

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