Ukraine’s all-time record: crew of "SIRIUS" battalion destroyed 61 Russian "Molniya" drones in single day. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Ukrainian Defence Forces have set a new historic record for countering enemy unmanned aerial vehicles in the air. In the space of just one daylight period, a single crew of Ukrainian interceptor pilots managed to completely destroy more than six dozen Russian ‘Molniya’-type strike UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this incredible result was achieved by soldiers from the SIRIUS unmanned systems battalion, part of the 118th Separate Mechanised Brigade.
The Ukrainian military demonstrated the highest level of skill and phenomenal intensity in combat operations, ‘taking down’ 61 enemy ‘Molniya’ drones in a single day. With this result, the defenders not only doubled their previous success but also raised the bar for effectiveness across all of Ukraine’s Defence Forces.
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