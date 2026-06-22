Z-military correspondent urged Russians to stock up: "Country’s going to be in deep sh#t. No diesel, and planting season is f#cked. Let’s stock up on salt, matches, and canned meat. Let’s get ready for fall". VIDEO
One of the Russian Z-"war correspondents" recorded a hysterical video message in which he urged Russian citizens to urgently stock up on essential goods and prepare for the worst-case scenario as early as this autumn.
According to Censor.NET, the propagandist criticised statements by officials from the Russian Ministry of Defence and the Kremlin, who continue to report that "everything is going according to plan".
According to the propagandist, the actual situation in Russian regions has already spiralled out of control. Due to a total shortage of diesel and petrol in Siberia and the Far East, the agricultural season has been completely disrupted, and local authorities are unable to cope with the crisis. Against the backdrop of recent missile strikes on targets in the Russian Federation, the "war correspondent" directly advised Russians to rely only on themselves.
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