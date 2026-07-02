Border guards from "STRIKS" unit destroyed 13 "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones. VIDEO

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service successfully repelled yet another massive attack by Russian occupation forces involving the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defence crews from the ‘STRIKS’ unit destroyed more than a dozen enemy aerial targets.

According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drones were destroyed whilst attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory. According to operational data, the border guard unit managed to detect and destroy 13 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Border guards from the ‘STRIKS’ unit in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector destroyed 13 Shahed-type attack UAVs during the latest enemy attack," reads the commentary accompanying a video showing footage of the successful combat operation.

Watch more: National Guard troops in south destroyed 17 Russian ’Shaheds’ overnight during massive attack. VIDEO

Watch more: Zelenskyy following Russia’s massive strike: We are counting heavily on US decision regarding licences for ’Patriots’. VIDEO