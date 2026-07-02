Border guards from "STRIKS" unit destroyed 13 "Shahed"-type kamikaze drones. VIDEO
In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, servicemen of the State Border Guard Service successfully repelled yet another massive attack by Russian occupation forces involving the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defence crews from the ‘STRIKS’ unit destroyed more than a dozen enemy aerial targets.
According to Censor.NET, the kamikaze drones were destroyed whilst attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory. According to operational data, the border guard unit managed to detect and destroy 13 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs.
"Border guards from the ‘STRIKS’ unit in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector destroyed 13 Shahed-type attack UAVs during the latest enemy attack," reads the commentary accompanying a video showing footage of the successful combat operation.
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