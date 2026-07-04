Ninth convoy of fire engines for State Emergency Service has set off from Britain to Ukraine, - Zaluzhnyi. VIDEO

The ninth convoy carrying vehicles for our firefighters has now set off from the UK for Ukraine.

This was announced on Facebook by Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and now Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK, according to Censor.NET.

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Zaluzhnyi’s comment

"This is much more than just the handover of 21 fire engines. It is about protecting Ukrainian cities and saving the lives of civilians and rescue workers who are under attack by the Russians. I would like to thank the United Kingdom – the government, the fire and rescue services across England and Wales, and all the partners in this initiative," the ambassador emphasised.

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Support from FIRE AID UK

Zaluzhnyi also highlighted the British charity FIRE AID UK, which has been assisting Ukraine’s State Emergency Service since 2014.

According to him, following the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the organisation, together with the UK government and other partners, launched a nationwide programme to assist Ukrainian firefighters. This is currently the largest international project to support emergency services ever undertaken by the UK. As part of this initiative, Ukraine has received 169 fire and rescue vehicles and over 250,000 items of equipment.

FIRE AID also supports the mental health of Ukrainian emergency responders and their families. All of this is an example of true solidarity – professionals standing shoulder to shoulder, united by a single duty: to protect lives.

See also: Air defence, radars and countering Russian aviation: Fedorov held talks with the newly appointed British Defence Secretary Jarvis