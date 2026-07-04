Chilling footage from Chasiv Yar: ruined town following Russian ’liberation’. VIDEO
Soldiers from the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo have released harrowing footage of Chasiv Yar, showing what the town looked like before Russia’s full-scale invasion and what it has become since the occupiers arrived.
According to Censor.NET, the video compares archive footage of the town with recent aerial footage captured by a drone.
Before the start of the Russian aggression, around 13,000 Ukrainians lived in Chasiv Yar. Today, all that remains of the once-bustling town are battered buildings, ruined streets and burnt-out ruins.
The harrowing drone footage vividly illustrates the consequences of the Russian invasion and the so-called ‘liberation’ that the occupiers have brought to this Ukrainian town.
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