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Occupier shows destroyed bridge in Belgorod region: "This is f#cked up, comrades". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian man demonstrating the aftermath of a strike on a bridge in the Belgorod region, clearly visibly moved by what he has seen.
According to Censor.NET, based on information released alongside the video, the bridge was destroyed by a high-precision aerial bomb.
In the footage, the occupier films the completely destroyed bridge, which is no longer fit for use.
"This is f#cked up, comrades," the Russian comments on what he has seen.
Warning! Strong language!
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