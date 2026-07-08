Occupier shows destroyed bridge in Belgorod region: "This is f#cked up, comrades". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man demonstrating the aftermath of a strike on a bridge in the Belgorod region, clearly visibly moved by what he has seen.

According to Censor.NET, based on information released alongside the video, the bridge was destroyed by a high-precision aerial bomb.

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In the footage, the occupier films the completely destroyed bridge, which is no longer fit for use.

"This is f#cked up, comrades," the Russian comments on what he has seen.

Read more: Blackout occurred in Belgorod following explosions, fire has been reported at gas facility. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Belgorod, city was left without electricity: eyewitnesses report strike on energy facility. VIDEO