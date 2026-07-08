Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni Ukraine’s need for additional missiles for its air defence systems. VIDEO
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Shelling of Ukraine
According to the head of state, during this important conversation he briefed her on the situation in Ukraine.
"Russia has not stopped shelling our cities and communities. Today there were further ballistic missile strikes, and attack drones were also launched. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. Russia has taken the lives of five people," he said.
Strengthening air defence
During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects for joint work in Europe on anti-ballistic defence, to provide greater protection for everyone – both Ukraine and every other country.
"We discussed the need for additional missiles for air defence systems, and we are very much counting on support. Italy has always been committed to helping protect lives," Zelenskyy concluded.
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