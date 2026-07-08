Zelenskyy discussed with Meloni Ukraine’s need for additional missiles for its air defence systems. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Shelling of Ukraine

According to the head of state, during this important conversation he briefed her on the situation in Ukraine.

"Russia has not stopped shelling our cities and communities. Today there were further ballistic missile strikes, and attack drones were also launched. Unfortunately, there have been fatalities in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Kherson. Russia has taken the lives of five people," he said.

Read more: Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine’s priorities at NATO summit: More air defence and stronger diplomatic positions

Strengthening air defence

During the meeting, they also discussed the prospects for joint work in Europe on anti-ballistic defence, to provide greater protection for everyone – both Ukraine and every other country.

"We discussed the need for additional missiles for air defence systems, and we are very much counting on support. Italy has always been committed to helping protect lives," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: Denmark becomes ninth country to join Drone Deal – Zelenskyy