Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine’s priorities at NATO summit: More air defence and stronger diplomatic positions

Ukraine’s main task at the NATO summit is to obtain more air defence systems and strengthen its diplomatic positions.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a Telegram post by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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Air defence and diplomacy are Ukraine’s key priorities

The President noted that the NATO summit is taking place in Ankara, and partners confirm Ukraine’s right to be present at this level. According to him, the main goal of the Ukrainian side is to strengthen air defence systems and reinforce its positions on the international stage.

The head of state also said that all meetings scheduled for the day had taken place, and that additional talks had also been held outside the planned agenda.

"The NATO summit is in Ankara, and, as partners say, Ukraine is here by right. Our main task is more air defence and stronger diplomatic positions. All meetings scheduled for today took place, along with some other important ones outside the plan. Ukraine always works for effective and equal partnership and for the protection of life. We thank everyone who helps!" Zelenskyy wrote.

Read more: Meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at NATO summit in Ankara will take place on July 8

The President emphasized that Ukraine continues to work on an equal partnership with allies and is focused on protecting the lives of its citizens.

Earlier, it was reported that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at the NATO summit in Ankara would take place on July 8.

See more: Ukraine has strengthened its negotiating position thanks to its successes on front line and support of its partners, - Sybiha. PHOTO