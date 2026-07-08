Ukraine and Germany have signed agreement on joint production of BARS drones. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, together with Germany’s Federal Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius, signed an agreement on the joint production of BARS drones.

Sybiha announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that the agreement was concluded following joint efforts by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence and the German Federal Ministry of Defence as part of the ‘Build with Ukraine’ initiative.

Read more: Germany to allocate $400 million for air defence systems and Patriot missiles for Ukraine, - Pistorius

What the agreement entails

"The German side will fund the production of UAVs during the first phase of the project, and all equipment manufactured will be supplied to the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Sybiha said.

Read more: Germany views Ukrainian long-range missiles as alternative to its own developments, - Handelsblatt