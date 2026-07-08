Kostyuk reaches Wimbledon 2026 semifinal. VIDEO

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Italy’s No. 1 Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 and advanced to the semifinal.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.Sport.

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Match details

As noted, the match between the tennis players ended with the Ukrainian’s victory in two sets.

The players began the first set by trading games until the score reached 2:2. After that, Kostyuk made a run that allowed her to close out the set with a 6:3 win.

In the decisive second set, with the score at 1:1, Kostyuk pulled ahead and took a 4:1 lead. Paolini tried to narrow the gap but managed to win only one game, losing the match 2:6.

Watch more: Kostyuk after reaching Roland Garros semifinals: "Ukraine had a very difficult night again. I want to dedicate this match to Ukrainian people". VIDEO

Who she will play in the semifinal

In the semifinal, Kostyuk will face the winner of the match between Czech tennis player Linda Noskova and Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Read more: Ukrainian tennis player Kostyuk has reached Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time in her career