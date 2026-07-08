3 075 9
Kostyuk reaches Wimbledon 2026 semifinal. VIDEO
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Italy’s No. 1 Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2026 and advanced to the semifinal.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.Sport.
Read more on our Telegram channel
Match details
As noted, the match between the tennis players ended with the Ukrainian’s victory in two sets.
- The players began the first set by trading games until the score reached 2:2. After that, Kostyuk made a run that allowed her to close out the set with a 6:3 win.
- In the decisive second set, with the score at 1:1, Kostyuk pulled ahead and took a 4:1 lead. Paolini tried to narrow the gap but managed to win only one game, losing the match 2:6.
Who she will play in the semifinal
In the semifinal, Kostyuk will face the winner of the match between Czech tennis player Linda Noskova and Belgium’s Elise Mertens.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password