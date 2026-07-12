In first 10 days of July, USF struck 60 energy facilities in temporarily occupied territories, – Madiar. VIDEO

During the first ten days of July, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 60 enemy energy infrastructure targets in Crimea and other occupied territories in eastern and southern Ukraine.

This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madiar) Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

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"Between 1 and 10 July, the UAS ‘Birds’ struck 60 energy facilities in Crimea and the southern part of the temporarily occupied territories (51) and in the east (9). The enemy cannot avoid a deep and total blackout," the commander stated.

In particular, the following targets were struck in Crimea:

The 110 kV ‘Berehove’ substation, near Molochne

110 kV ‘Mainaki’ substation, Yevpatoria

110 kV ‘Novoozerna’ substation, Medvedeva

110 kV ‘Saki’ substation

36 kV ‘Medvedevo’ substation

Saki Thermal Power Station, Saki

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In other temporarily occupied territories:

Substation, Volnovakha, Donetsk region

Substation, Sentyanivka settlement, Luhansk region

Power substation, Kalynove, Luhansk region

Substation, Sofiivka settlement, Donetsk region

"Starobeshevsky" Joint Military Training Ground, Dokuchaevsk, Donetsk region.

Venue for the award ceremony for the 1194th Motorised Rifle Battalion, Gorlivka, Donetsk region

Special communications centre of the 14th Army Corps, Chukalivka settlement, Kherson region

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