USF announced strike on Syzran Oil Refinery: fire broke out at plant. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators struck the Syzran oil refinery, one of Rosneft’s largest plants. A major fire broke out on the site.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the USF Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"On the night of 12 July, operators from the 1st Separate Centre and the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence and the State Border Guard Service, struck an oil refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the #DeepStrike, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant’s premises. Further details regarding the consequences of the strike are being clarified," the statement reads.

Watch more: 90 Russian vessels were struck in Sea of Azov over course of week, and 14 overnight, - USF Commander Brovdi. VIDEO

What is known?

The "Syzran Oil Refinery" is one of Rosneft’s largest oil refineries and a key facility in the southern Volga region.

Its annual capacity is around 8.5 million tonnes of crude oil, which is approximately 3 per cent of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation. The plant produces petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.

During the full-scale war, the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian drones. The main known attacks were: