USF announced strike on Syzran Oil Refinery: fire broke out at plant. VIDEO
Ukrainian drone operators struck the Syzran oil refinery, one of Rosneft’s largest plants. A major fire broke out on the site.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the USF Telegram channel.
"On the night of 12 July, operators from the 1st Separate Centre and the 414th ‘Madyar’s Birds’ Brigade, in coordination with the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence and the State Border Guard Service, struck an oil refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.
As a result of the #DeepStrike, a large-scale fire broke out on the plant’s premises. Further details regarding the consequences of the strike are being clarified," the statement reads.
What is known?
The "Syzran Oil Refinery" is one of Rosneft’s largest oil refineries and a key facility in the southern Volga region.
Its annual capacity is around 8.5 million tonnes of crude oil, which is approximately 3 per cent of the total volume of oil refining in the Russian Federation. The plant produces petrol, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene, fuel oil, and bitumen.
During the full-scale war, the Syzran Oil Refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation has repeatedly been targeted by Ukrainian drones. The main known attacks were:
- 16 March 2024 – one of the first successful attacks on the facility. A fire broke out on the refinery’s premises following the strike. The Russian authorities confirmed that an oil refining unit had caught fire, and the refinery temporarily reduced production.
- 19 February 2025 – drones attacked the Syzran oil refinery again. The strike caused a fire on the refinery’s premises, as confirmed by local residents and the Russian authorities.
- 28 December 2025 – Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces reported that the Syzran Oil Refinery had been hit. According to their information, the refinery is one of the largest within Rosneft’s network and is vital for supplying Russian troops with fuel.
- 21 May 2026 – Ukrainian drones struck a key crude oil refining unit (CDU-6), which accounts for over 70 per cent of the refinery’s capacity. According to Reuters, the facility subsequently ceased operations for approximately one month due to extensive damage.
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