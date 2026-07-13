22 occupiers down: combat operations by drone operators of the 46th Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

A video has been published on social media showing a successful and large-scale combat operation by Ukrainian paratroopers against the manpower of the occupying forces. Drone operators from the 46th Separate Podillia Airborne Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of AFU detected and systematically attacked a large group of 22 Russian soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the invaders’ positions and infantry were targeted using combined strikes.

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To neutralise the enemy’s manpower, Ukrainian defenders deployed both attack FPV drones and reconnaissance drones equipped with munitions-dropping systems. Footage released by independent observers shows dozens of precise hits on dugouts, trenches and directly on enemy personnel attempting to take cover from the air strikes.

Read more: Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war: approximately 1,420,690 personnel (+1,600 in last 24 hours), 12,125 tanks, 45,865 artillery systems, and 24,931 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter crews of Air Force struck occupiers’ logistics route with two GBU aerial bombs. VIDEO