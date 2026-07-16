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News Video Fedorov’s resignation
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People continue to gather at Franko Square, demanding that Fedorov be reappointed as Defence Minister. VIDEO

A protest is ongoing in Kyiv against President Zelenskyy’s decision not to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.

The video was released by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Protesters are chanting: "Shame on you!"

It is known that protests are taking place in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv.

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What led up to this?

  • On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
  • On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Sternenko announces he is no longer defence minister’s adviser following Fedorov’s resignation

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Kyiv (3025) protest (301) Mykhailo Fedorov (345)
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