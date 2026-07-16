People continue to gather at Franko Square, demanding that Fedorov be reappointed as Defence Minister. VIDEO

A protest is ongoing in Kyiv against President Zelenskyy’s decision not to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.

The video was released by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

Protesters are chanting: "Shame on you!"

It is known that protests are taking place in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv.

Read more: Fedorov’s resignation came as big surprise, - European Commissioner Kubilius

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current Minister of the Interior.

Read more: Sternenko announces he is no longer defence minister’s adviser following Fedorov’s resignation