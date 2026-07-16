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People continue to gather at Franko Square, demanding that Fedorov be reappointed as Defence Minister. VIDEO
A protest is ongoing in Kyiv against President Zelenskyy’s decision not to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defence.
The video was released by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reports Censor.NET.
Details
Protesters are chanting: "Shame on you!"
It is known that protests are taking place in a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv.
What led up to this?
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current Minister of the Interior.
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