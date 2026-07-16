For 7 years I faithfully served president and did not build political career, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that he had faithfully served President Zelenskyy's ideals.

He stated this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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"For seven years, we faithfully served our ideals and the president as part of the same team. I didn't build a political career, I didn't start my own companies. I wasn't involved in business," he said.

Fedorov said he was the person who held the president in the highest regard.

"I never let him down in any way. There were no corruption scandals or schemes," he said.

Read more: Defeat enemy, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff must be replaced, - Fedorov

What happened before that?