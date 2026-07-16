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News Video Fedorov’s resignation
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For 7 years I faithfully served president and did not build political career, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Mykhailo Fedorov stated that he had faithfully served President Zelenskyy's ideals.

He stated this during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.

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"For seven years, we faithfully served our ideals and the president as part of the same team. I didn't build a political career, I didn't start my own companies. I wasn't involved in business," he said.

Fedorov said he was the person who held the president in the highest regard.

"I never let him down in any way. There were no corruption scandals or schemes," he said.

Read more: Defeat enemy, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces of Ukraine and Chief of General Staff must be replaced, - Fedorov

What happened before that?

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Along with her, the entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned.
  • On July 15, Mikhail Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defense.
  • Prior to this, a number of media outlets and members of parliament had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy, and other cities. Participants are protesting his resignation.
  • Zhelezniak called for consultations on the nomination of the new defense minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

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Defense Ministry (2021) Mykhailo Fedorov (345)
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