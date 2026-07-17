Resident of occupied Crimea showed empty shelves of chain supermarket: "What’s going on there, lads? No petrol, is there? What do you make of this?". VIDEO

A video filmed by a local resident in one of the supermarket chains in occupied Crimea has been shared on social media.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows that most goods are missing from the shop shelves.

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The only items visible on the shelves of the shop featured in the video are frozen fish and various fizzy drinks. According to the person who filmed the video, this is not the first shop where such a situation has been observed, and staff attribute it to a the lack of new product deliveries..

"What’s going on there, lads? No petrol, is there? That’s the sort of thing that happens when you walk into a shop. What do you think? This isn’t the first shop, by the way. I walk straight in and say, ‘Why are your shelves empty?’ I’ve never seen anything like this in Crimea. They say there are no supplies. Here are the consequences of there being no petrol," notes an eyewitness in the video.

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