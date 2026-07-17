Clearing border in Kharkiv region: Skelia Regiment troops repel occupiers’ attacks near Kozacha Lopan. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment ‘Skelia’ successfully thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to infiltrate across the state border near the village of Kozacha Lopan and completely cleared the area near Hraniv in the Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports that the assault troops held the forward positions for 18 days.

After the mission was completed, the commander of the 4th Assault Battalion, call sign Krapyva, personally led a motorbike evacuation group. As using heavy armoured vehicles amid intense enemy drone activity was considered too risky, the battalion commander on a motorcycle and his troops on quad bikes rapidly advanced to the forward lines and successfully evacuated the assault group.

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