Ukrainian drone attacks mobile air defence unit of Russian army: "F#ck, fire! Sh#t, we’re f#cked! Are lads still alive?", – "I don’t f#cking know! Let’s go!". VIDEO

A Ukrainian Hornet drone carried out a precision strike on a convoy carrying a Russian mobile air defence unit in the Donetsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, footage has been published online, filmed by two Russians who were watching the attack from their car.

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The footage captures the moment when Russian soldiers do not even attempt to shoot down the drone, but instead scatter in all directions. The drone flies straight into the enemy vehicle with sniper-like precision.

"There they are with the machine gun! F#ck, shoot! There it is, heading straight for them! Sh#t, we’re f#cked! Are the lads still alive over there?", "I don’t f#cking know! Let’s go!", comment eyewitnesses on the strike.

Warning! Strong language!

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