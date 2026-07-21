Troops launch strike drone into occupiers’ rear using black-bag-shaped aerostat. VIDEO

UAV operators from the Combined Rifle Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force are demonstrating unconventional and effective methods of eliminating the occupying forces.

According to Censor.NET, the troops demonstrated how drones are launched into the enemy rear using aerostats.

Combining balloons with FPV drones significantly extends their operational range and enables strikes deep behind Russian air defence lines, causing panic and complaints among the occupying forces.

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Watch more: 20 occupier motorcyclists eliminated: drone operators strike Russians in rear areas of occupied Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO