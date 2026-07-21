Analysis of Syrskyi’s column: How should we understand Zelenskyy’s favourite? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi published a column titled "My Job Is War," in which he denied having a conflict with Mykhailo Fedorov, discussed personnel decisions, and explained who should be responsible for mobilisation reform.

Why did this piece appear now and could it be part of a campaign to salvage the Commander-in-Chief’s reputation?

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva examines the column’s key arguments: how Syrskyi claims credit for successes, whom he holds responsible for the problems and why the dispute surrounding the army extends far beyond a personal conflict between two officials.

The discussion also covers Taras Chmut’s assessments, the struggle for influence over military procurement and those who may have an interest in obstructing defence reforms.

Watch on Censor.NET.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

The Financial Times reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was weighing whether to replace Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi amid protests in Ukraine calling for his resignation.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Denys Prokopenko, commander of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps; Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Ihor Obolienskyi, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps; Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi and others.

See more: Mass rallies against Fedorov’s resignation continue in Ukrainian cities for sixth consecutive day. PHOTOS