Mass rallies against Fedorov’s resignation continue in Ukrainian cities for sixth consecutive day. PHOTOS

Mass protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation are continuing for a sixth day in cities across Ukraine.

On the evening of 21 July, people once again gathered in city squares, where they voiced their demands and said they intended to continue the protests, Censor.NET reports.

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Protests in Ivano-Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, protesters gathered outside the administrative building on Hrushevskoho Street. They chanted: "Syrskyi out!", "Bring Fedorov back!" and "Power belongs to the people!", according to Suspilne.

See more: Protests for Fedorov’s return and Syrskyi’s resignation continue in Kyiv and other cities for fifth day. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Protests in Dnipro

Residents of Dnipro have once again gathered for a rally against the dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov from his post as defence minister.

People are demanding the replacement of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

According to Suspilne correspondents at the scene, the event began with a minute of silence and the national anthem. Residents unfurled a large Ukrainian flag and chanted: "Syrskyi out!", "Soldiers are not disposable!", "Parliament, back to work tomorrow!" and "As long as the military stands, so do we!"

Read more: Yermak and "Servant of People" Arakhamiia backed Fedorov’s dismissal – journalist Tkach

Protests in Lviv

In Lviv, the protest began at 7.00 pm near the monument to Taras Shevchenko on Svobody Avenue.

Lviv residents brought cardboard signs reading: "Why do ministers get rotated more often than troops?", "Syrskyi out!", "Troops get no holidays!", "Yes to Fedorov!", "Power belongs to the people!" and many others.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.

The Financial Times reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was weighing whether to replace Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi amid protests in Ukraine calling for his resignation.

On 20 July, Zelenskyy held meetings with commanders. He had already spoken with Denys Prokopenko, commander of the National Guard’s 1st Azov Corps; Oleh Apostol, commander of the Air Assault Forces; Ihor Obolienskyi, commander of the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps; Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi and others.

Watch more: "We want there to be dialogue between people and authorities": Marichka Padalko and Yevhen Klopotenko joined the protest in support of Fedorov. VIDEO