Ukrainian troops take part in military parades in France and Belgium. VIDEO

This July, Ukrainian troops took part in major military parades in France and Belgium.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Parade in Belgium

On 21 July, Ukrainian military personnel took part in the parade to mark Belgium’s National Day. Twenty-three members of the Ukrainian Presidential Guard marched through central Brussels alongside Belgian troops and representatives of NATO countries.

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Parade in France

On 14 July, Ukrainian troops and pilots took part in a military parade in Paris marking France’s National Day. Twenty-five Ukrainian service members marched down the Champs-Élysées alongside troops from the countries of the Coalition of the Willing. In the skies over Paris, Ukrainian pilots who had trained in France flew Mirage fighter jets as part of Franco-Ukrainian crews.

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"Ukraine’s participation in these events is recognition of the professionalism and experience of Ukrainian troops and our country’s important role in the common European security system," the Foreign Ministry stressed.