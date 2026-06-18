Zelenskyy and De Wever discussed new aid package for Ukraine, contribution to PURL programme and schedule for F-16 deliveries. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever, during which they discussed in detail support for Ukraine’s defence.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Aid to Ukraine
Zelenskyy announced that Belgium is preparing a new substantial aid package and a contribution to the PURL programme.
The parties also discussed the schedule for the delivery of F-16 fighter jets.
"The first deliveries will take place this year. This is exactly the kind of air defence support we need most right now. Thank you!" the president said.
Other issues
Zelenskyy briefed the Prime Minister on the meetings and agreements reached at the G7 summit, as well as on diplomatic efforts to bring the Russian war to an end.
"It is indeed important that pressure on the aggressor continues to mount. We also discussed Ukraine’s European integration. Thank you to Belgium – the government and the entire nation – for your support!" the President added.
What led up to this?
- Earlier, media reports indicated that Belgium plans to transfer all 53 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by the end of 2029.
- The day before, Belgium’s Defence Minister Theo Francken announced the transfer of seven F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.
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