Those implicated in "Mindichgate" scandal have likely taken control of "Nasosenergomash" plant, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Those implicated in the ‘Midas’ case have reportedly taken control of the sanctioned ‘Nasosenergomash’ plant.

This is according to an investigation by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The MP explained that following the imposition of sanctions, the plant was due to be placed under new management.

"But for some reason, ARMA did not seek a new owner for almost two years from 2022. And then both the plant and the mysterious firm ATEN appeared in recordings of conversations between members of Basov and Myroniuk’s back-office team.

An analysis of Energoatom’s procurement showed that ATEN frequently won tenders specifically for the supply of pump parts. And some tenders may have been inflated by several tens of millions of hryvnias," the MP noted.

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How did the scheme work?

According to Zhelezniak, Energoatom needs components for pumps and pipes.

"It would be logical to order them directly from the specialist factory ‘Nasosenergomash’. But things are happening differently.



1. The tender is won by a private firm, ‘ATEN’.

2. ‘ATEN’, via two other companies that are likely to be linked, orders materials for the production of parts.

3. The materials are transferred to ‘Nasosenergomash’.

4. The factory manufactures the required parts to ‘ATEN’s’ order.

5. After that, ‘ATEN’ sells the finished products to the state-owned ‘Energoatom’," he explained.

This cost "ATEN" around 122 million hryvnias.

"Moreover, Nasosenergomash’s share of the work here amounts to just 7 million. The products were sold to ‘Energoatom’ for 149 million hryvnias.

The difference between the costs and the price paid by the state is almost 30 million hryvnias. These are state funds that have ended up in the accounts of unknown companies," he added.

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