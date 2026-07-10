Former prosecutor and Mindichgate figure Basov (Tenor) served with new notice of suspicion – NABU
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a new notice of suspicion in the Midas case on Dmytro Basov, the former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom, who appears in the case files under the alias Tenor.
This was reported by NABU’s press service, Censor.NET informs.
Case details
Basov was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering money obtained through the criminal scheme known as "Shlagbaum" ("Barrier") (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The scheme was uncovered last autumn as part of Operation Midas.
According to investigators, the suspect laundered more than UAH 30 million between 2023 and 2025. With these funds, the former official purchased two luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles worth more than UAH 8 million in total, high-end property in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali worth the equivalent of more than UAH 19 million, as well as various expensive luxury goods.
To conceal the financial transactions, Tenor used cryptocurrency and registered all the assets in the name of a close associate.
Mindichgate
- In November 2025, NABU conducted searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- On 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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On 10 November 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach. They kept a "black ledger" there, tracked money flows, and organized money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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