Former prosecutor and Mindichgate figure Basov (Tenor) served with new notice of suspicion – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have served a new notice of suspicion in the Midas case on Dmytro Basov, the former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom, who appears in the case files under the alias Tenor.

This was reported by NABU’s press service, Censor.NET informs.

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Case details

Basov was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering money obtained through the criminal scheme known as "Shlagbaum" ("Barrier") (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The scheme was uncovered last autumn as part of Operation Midas.

According to investigators, the suspect laundered more than UAH 30 million between 2023 and 2025. With these funds, the former official purchased two luxury Mercedes-Benz vehicles worth more than UAH 8 million in total, high-end property in Ukraine and on the Indonesian island of Bali worth the equivalent of more than UAH 19 million, as well as various expensive luxury goods.

To conceal the financial transactions, Tenor used cryptocurrency and registered all the assets in the name of a close associate.

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