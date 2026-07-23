They stripped defence enterprise for scrap metal and bought luxury cars: former manager and three employees have been notified of suspicions, – Kravchenko. VIDEO

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified the former acting director-general of a state-owned defence enterprise and three of his staff of new charges.

This was announced by Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to Censor.NET.

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They dismantled it and sold it for scrap

The head of the former defence enterprise, which was in the process of being privatised, instead of properly managing its assets, effectively organised a scheme with his subordinates to destroy them. The equipment was dismantled, cut up, removed and sold for scrap.

It has been documented how those involved in the scheme coordinated, by telephone, the arrival of buyers, the preparation of the metal and its transport to the collection point.

It is noted that the losses to the state-owned enterprise amount to millions of hryvnias.

Read more: NABU exposes scheme to embezzle over UAH 150 million from National Guard: 8 people served notices of suspicion – SAPO. PHOTO

Furthermore, this same former director and chief engineer had previously been notified of suspicions that he had received unlawful benefits for granting the use of the state-owned enterprise’s storage facilities without entering into lease agreements.

Luxury cars

During the war, the suspect became the de facto owner of a fleet of luxury cars, including a BMW M8, a Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class and a Lamborghini Murciélago.

It has been established that the expensive cars were registered in the names of relatives and associates, although in reality he personally owned and used them, whilst failing to declare them.

He has now been served with a new charge for providing knowingly false information in his declarations for 2024 and 2025.

See more: Inaccurate declaration of over 13 million hryvnias: MP in Dnipropetrovsk region notified of suspicion. PHOTO

One of the most telling examples is the purchase of an Audi RS7 in 2024.

As Kravchenko explained, the car was purchased for 4 million hryvnias, and on the very same day it was registered in the name of the suspect’s mother, with a value of just 100,000 hryvnias stated in a separate contract. In other words, in the space of a single day, the car’s price in the documents fell by a factor of 40.

Six months later, the Audi was re-registered in the name of a third party for 4.2 million hryvnias, but the car never appeared in the 2024 declaration.

The total amount of inaccurate information in the 2024 declaration stands at 11.5 million hryvnias, and for 2025 – almost 13 million hryvnias.

The pre-trial investigation has been completed. The materials of the criminal proceedings have been made available to the suspects for review.

See more: 129 million hryvnias embezzled from energy tenders: the prosecutor’s office has uncovered large-scale scheme. PHOTO