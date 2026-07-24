Soldiers of Roniny Unmanned Systems Battalion of 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroy about 10 pieces of enemy hardware and equipment in Zaporizhzhia region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the Roniny Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to systematically eliminate the occupiers and keep the Zaporizhzhia direction under control.
A video showing the effective work of Ukrainian UAV operators was posted online, Censor.NET reports.
Thanks to the precise and decisive actions of aerial reconnaissance personnel and strike drone pilots, around 10 pieces of military hardware and specialist equipment belonging to the Russian invaders were detected and completely neutralised during the combat mission.
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