Russian ’neutralised’ Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his bare backside. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Ptashka DoDo strike UAV unit of the 5th Kyiv Separate Assault Brigade have filmed yet another amusing, yet all too predictable, end for a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the elimination of yet another occupier has been published online.

The video shows a Ukrainian drone striking a Russian occupier in the bare arse, inflicting fatal injuries.

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