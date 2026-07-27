ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13290 visitors online
News Video Elimination of Russian occupying forces
6 277 29

Russian ’neutralised’ Ukrainian kamikaze drone with his bare backside. VIDEO

Soldiers from the Ptashka DoDo strike UAV unit of the 5th Kyiv Separate Assault Brigade have filmed yet another amusing, yet all too predictable, end for a Russian invader.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the elimination of yet another occupier has been published online.

The video shows a Ukrainian drone striking a Russian occupier in the bare arse, inflicting fatal injuries.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Watch more: Ukrainian drone struck Russian stormtrooper, tearing his buttocks apart. VIDEO

Author: 

odd things (88) drones (4997) 5th SAB (145)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 