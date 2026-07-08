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Russian man, whilst firing at Ukrainian drone, hit one of his own comrades. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the moment a Ukrainian drone operated by soldiers of the 210th Separate Assault Regiment (SAR) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked two Russian assault servicemen.
According to Censor.NET, whilst attempting to hit the drone, the invader began firing an assault rifle. The UAV had come within striking distance of his comrade, so the bullets pierced the Russian soldier’s body.
"The occupier tried to shoot down a Ukrainian UAV but hit one of his own instead. Drone operators from the 210th SAR are giving the enemy a taste of their own medicine in the Sumy region," reads the caption accompanying the video.
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