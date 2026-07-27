Fighter from "Pomsta" brigade films eliminated occupiers in copse: "Body’s completely burnt! How on earth can you burn like that?!". VIDEO

An artilleryman from ‘Unit-A’ of the ‘Pomsta’ brigade, with the call sign ‘Abonent’, has released footage of a forest strip that has become a graveyard for Russian infantry.

According to Censor.NET, the published video shows dozens of bodies of Russian soldiers that have already turned into skeletons.

Judging by the footage, the Russian command is not even attempting to evacuate the remains of its fallen soldiers. The entire forest strip, stretching for tens of metres ahead, is littered with the bones of the invaders who came onto Ukrainian soil.

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