Operators of 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment and SSU Alpha special forces smash weapons depots of 57th Brigade of Russian Armed Forces. VIDEO
Operators of the 422nd Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Regiment, together with special forces from the SSU’s Special Operations Centre "A", conducted an operation to destroy weapons depots belonging to the 57th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian drones carried out a series of precision strikes on enemy targets, hitting the occupiers’ ammunition depots and military equipment.
As a result of the strikes, Russian troops lost materiel supplies needed to conduct combat operations in this sector.
Footage of the combat operations was shared by servicemen of the 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment on their Telegram channel.
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