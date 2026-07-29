Soldiers of 208th Air Defence Missile Brigade intercept Russian Shaheds using system armed with AGM-114L missiles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 208th Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade intercepted and destroyed Russian Shahed kamikaze drones during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.

The Ukrainian soldiers used a system comprising an RPS-42 radar and AGM-114L guided missiles to destroy the enemy aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The released footage shows the interception and subsequent destruction of two Russian Shaheds in mid-air.

Watch more: Ruscist films Ukrainian drone striking dugout: "F#ck, holy sh#t. Is everyone alive?". VIDEO

Watch more: Record-breaking interception: National Guard troops destroyed enemy ZALA Z-20 UAV at altitude of 6,400 metres. VIDEO