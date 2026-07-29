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News Video Shooting down Shaheds Destruction of Russian drones
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Soldiers of 208th Air Defence Missile Brigade intercept Russian Shaheds using system armed with AGM-114L missiles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 208th Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade intercepted and destroyed Russian Shahed kamikaze drones during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.

The Ukrainian soldiers used a system comprising an RPS-42 radar and AGM-114L guided missiles to destroy the enemy aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.

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The released footage shows the interception and subsequent destruction of two Russian Shaheds in mid-air.

Watch more: Ruscist films Ukrainian drone striking dugout: "F#ck, holy sh#t. Is everyone alive?". VIDEO

Watch more: Record-breaking interception: National Guard troops destroyed enemy ZALA Z-20 UAV at altitude of 6,400 metres. VIDEO

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elimination (7700) attack (982) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3769) anti-aircraft missile systems (235) Shahed (1501)
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