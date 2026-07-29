Soldiers of 208th Air Defence Missile Brigade intercept Russian Shaheds using system armed with AGM-114L missiles. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 208th Kherson Air Defence Missile Brigade intercepted and destroyed Russian Shahed kamikaze drones during one of the enemy’s aerial attacks.
The Ukrainian soldiers used a system comprising an RPS-42 radar and AGM-114L guided missiles to destroy the enemy aerial targets, Censor.NET reports.
The released footage shows the interception and subsequent destruction of two Russian Shaheds in mid-air.
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