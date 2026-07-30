Drone operators from Main Intelligence Directorate struck Russian "Murmansk" electronic warfare system in Crimea with range of up to 5,000 km. VIDEO
Units of the Unmanned Systems Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence have struck a Russian ‘Murmansk-BN’ coastal electronic warfare system near Cape Fiolent in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate.
"On the night of 26–27 July 2026, specialists from the Unmanned Systems Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine tracked down and struck a station belonging to the ‘Murmansk-BN’ electronic warfare system near Cape Fiolent in the temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement reads.
"Murmansk-BN" electronic warfare system
The Russian occupying army’s "Murmansk-BN" coastal electronic warfare complex is designed to conduct radio reconnaissance, intercept and jam signals in the short-wave band with a range of up to 5,000 km.
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