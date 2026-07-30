Occupiers welcome Ukrainian drone into their dugout: "F#ck! Holy s#it! Is everyone okay?". VIDEO
Unique footage, filmed by the Russian occupiers themselves during an attack by Ukrainian forces, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the invaders in the Donetsk region captured on video the moment a Ukrainian FPV drone struck their dugout.
In the footage, filmed by one of the Russian servicemen from inside the dugout, the distinctive, gradually intensifying sound of the approaching drone can be clearly heard. A moment later, a powerful explosion rings out, after which the room fills with dust and smoke, whilst the occupiers themselves erupt into a panic-stricken torrent of expletives.
Warning! Strong language!
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