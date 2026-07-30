Ukrainian Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters intercept 14 Shahed and Gerbera drones in Kherson region. VIDEO

Army Aviation crews of the Ground Forces and crews of the Air Force of Ukraine continue to demonstrate high effectiveness in neutralising enemy aerial targets.

As reported by Censor.NET, footage showing Ukrainian Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters successfully operating in the Kherson sector has been published online.

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During another enemy attack, Army Aviation crews successfully hunted down enemy strike and decoy drones. In total, the helicopter crews intercepted and destroyed 14 Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and Gerbera decoy UAVs in the air, preventing the enemy from striking civilian and military infrastructure.

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