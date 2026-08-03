Fighters of 6th SOF Regiment Rangers approach occupiers to distance of one meter, wipe out position and take two prisoner. VIDEO

Operators from the Rangers special operations group of the 6th Regiment of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) carried out a successful raid on Russian positions in one of the operational sectors.

According to Censor.NET, while carrying out the combat mission, the special forces operators covertly approached to within about one metre of the enemy positions before launching an assault.

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As a result of the operation, four occupiers were eliminated, and two more were taken prisoner. The Ukrainian soldiers also seized enemy documents, communications equipment and other valuable intelligence materials.

According to the military, the Russians realised that SOF operators were nearby only when they were ordered not to move.

Footage of the special operation was released on the Special Operations Forces’ Telegram channel.

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