Two S-400 systems and ’Orion’ antenna have been struck in occupied Crimea, – DIU. VIDEO
Specialists from ‘Group 13’, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, struck two enemy S-400 ‘Triumph’ air defence system launchers, as well as the control antenna for an ‘Orion’ UAV, during an operation in the temporarily occupied Crimea in early August 2026.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Main Intelligence Directorate’s press centre.
What weapons did the reconnaissance units use?
As noted, to strike the occupiers’ high-value targets, the reconnaissance units used Magura multi-purpose maritime platforms – FPV carriers.
"The estimated losses of the Russian occupying army as a result of Operation ‘Group 13’ could run into tens of millions of dollars," the statement reads.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that an enemy S-400, a ‘Pantsir’ and a Russian depot in Crimea had been struck.
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