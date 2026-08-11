Ukrainian RAM-2X drones struck enemy P-18 "Terek" radar station whilst it was being used to provide cover for military equipment. VIDEO

A Russian P-18 ‘Terek’ radar station was targeted by Ukrainian RAM-2X loitering munitions whilst a shelter was being constructed for it.

According to Censor.NET, footage released shows the area where the enemy was constructing a shelter for the radar station.

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At least seven Russian soldiers and a military vehicle were present near the site of the work.

A powerful explosion occurred following a precision strike by the UAV, which was captured on camera by another Ukrainian drone, and the Russian radar station and equipment were put out of action.

Details about the RAM-2X

This is a Ukrainian loitering munition, developed in response to the Russian ‘Lancet’ UAVs. It was first unveiled in 2024.

Open-source reports mention various variants of the RAM-2X warhead, which has a total weight of around 4 kg.

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