400 dogs and nearly 40 horses from combat zone could end up on streets: shelter in Kharkiv region is facing closure. VIDEO

In the village of Zadonetske in the Kharkiv region, a shelter for animals rescued from the combat zone may be closed.

This is reported in a story by Media Zmiiv, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

On 11 August, members of the public gathered outside Zmiiv Town Council.

"A peaceful rally took place in Zmiiv in defence of the shelter in the village of Zadonetske, where 400 dogs and 37 horses currently live. A significant number of these animals were rescued and evacuated from combat zones. They have already been saved from the war once. Now they risk losing their home.

Concerned residents, volunteers, community leaders, relatives of missing and fallen heroes, serving military personnel, and representatives of the ‘Pobratymy’ initiative group from the Slobozhanska community gathered outside the Zmiiv City Council with placards and animals. The people demanded one thing — to prevent the shelter from closing," the report states.

According to the report’s authors, the shelter’s premises are privately owned, and the tenancy agreement may be terminated. However, it is known that the plot of land on which the complex is situated is owned by the local authority.

Robert, a volunteer who looks after the shelter, appealed to the head of the RMA, Syniehubov, and members of parliament to look into the situation.

Watch more: "Knights never abandon their own": following KAB strike on Druzhkivka, soldiers rescued seriously injured cat. VIDEO