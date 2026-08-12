6 433 14
Russian woman showed destroyed Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal: "It’s mind-boggling. Look, lorries over there have burnt out too". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman filming the remains of a destroyed Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, in the footage the woman shows the aftermath of the strike and notes that only parts of the frame remain of the warehouse building, whilst everything else has been destroyed.
According to her, vehicles used by the marketplace for logistics were also hit along with the warehouse.
"It’s mind-boggling. The lorries over there, where they load the goods, have burnt out too," the Russian woman comments on what she has seen.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password