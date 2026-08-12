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News Video Strikes on Wildberries
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Russian woman showed destroyed Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal: "It’s mind-boggling. Look, lorries over there have burnt out too". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian woman filming the remains of a destroyed Wildberries warehouse in Elektrostal, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, in the footage the woman shows the aftermath of the strike and notes that only parts of the frame remain of the warehouse building, whilst everything else has been destroyed.

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According to her, vehicles used by the marketplace for logistics were also hit along with the warehouse.

"It’s mind-boggling. The lorries over there, where they load the goods, have burnt out too," the Russian woman comments on what she has seen.

Watch more: Russian man showed aftermath of strike on Wildberries warehouse in Tula region: "It’s f#cking scaring to approach there". VIDEO

Watch more: Russian woman whines that Wildberries is selling their "destroyed" goods on other marketplaces. VIDEO

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