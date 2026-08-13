Kucher family’s eldest son recounts tragic night and strike by six Shaheds on their home in Kyiv region. VIDEO

The night of 8 August turned into a tragedy for the Kucher family from the village of Pukhivka in the Brovary district of Kyiv region. Six Russian Shaheds attacked their family home, killing Halyna Kucher, principal of Spaskyi Lyceum No. 124, her husband and their three-year-old grandson Dmytryk.

According to Censor.NET, the family’s eldest son recounted what he experienced during the enemy’s night-time attack.

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"Six Shaheds targeting a single residential building. I want to tell you about the tragedy that befell my family," the young man said.

According to him, the first Russian drone struck the children’s room where his younger brother Dmytryk was sleeping. The house caught fire after the explosion, and family members were trapped under the rubble. They managed to get outside, but their father, Oleksandr Kucher, remained behind to search for Dmytryk beneath the debris.

See more: Drone strike on Pukhivka: Halyna Kucher, headmistress of Kyiv lyceum, her husband and grandson were killed. PHOTO

A second drone subsequently struck near an outbuilding where the grandparents were sheltering. Both were killed, while a 21-year-old neighbour who was coming to their aid sustained shrapnel wounds.

The family then began fleeing towards a field as Russian drones continued striking the property one after another.

"One of my brothers is wounded, and one, unfortunately, is no longer with us. Our parents are in hospital with burns and other injuries," the family’s eldest son said.

The young man also said the Russian Shaheds were equipped with cameras and thermal imaging systems and were controlled by operators.

The Kucher family had spent ten years building the house themselves and completed it shortly before the tragedy.

Read more: "Shaheds" attack capital: air defence operating in Kyiv and Kyiv region