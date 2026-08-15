Moment Ukrainian FP-5 "Flamingo" missiles were launched towards Samara region in Russian Federation. VIDEO
On the night of 15 August, explosions were heard in Samara, Russia, whilst footage emerged on Ukrainian social media showing Ukrainian FP-5 ‘Flamingo’ missiles being launched towards the Samara region of the Russian Federation.
According to Censor.NET, against the backdrop of reports of explosions in Samara, Denis Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point – a company which, amongst other things, manufactures "Flamingo" missiles – published footage of the night-time missile launch.
The governor of the Samara region also reported a missile strike on one of the region’s industrial facilities.
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