ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10595 visitors online
News Video
6 706 21

Russian army’s Velikoizhorsk air defence unit tries in vain to shoot down two Ukrainian drones: "Another one! There it goes #damn!". VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the helplessness of Russian air defences during a drone attack deep behind enemy lines in the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, the incident took place in the village of Velyka Izhora in the Leningrad Oblast.

The footage shows two Ukrainian FP-1 long-range drones flying calmly right over the heads of Russian servicemen. The occupiers fired haphazardly with various types of small arms, but failed to hit any of the targets. The footage also shows a fruitless attack by a Russian interceptor drone. As a result of the successful strike, the enemy’s ammunition depot was almost completely destroyed.

Watch more: Kaliningrad resident on war situation and state of affairs in Russia: "F#ck! Russia’s being f#cked over!!! And on the telly, f#ck that, Kobzon’s singing". VIDEO

Watch more: Enemy MFG, which was supposed to be defending Russian army’s fuel tanker from UAVs, flees rapidly to nearest copse upon spotting drone. VIDEO

Author: 

drone (2885) ammunition (721) Leningrad region (48) Anti-aircraft warfare (2299) tech (143) Russian world (156)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 