Two fighters from "Carpathian Sich" are throwing explosives into basement occupied by invaders. VIDEO

Ukrainian assault troops continue to effectively clear out the positions of Russian invaders in built-up areas.

According to Censor.NET, footage of combat operations by fighters from the 49th Separate Assault Battalion ‘Carpathian Sich’ has been published online.

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The video shows two Ukrainian soldiers approaching a half-ruined high-rise building where the occupiers have taken up positions in the basement. Upon reaching a breach in the wall, the infantrymen accurately throw a powerful explosive device into the hideout and retreat to a safe distance, after which a powerful explosion is heard in the basement.

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