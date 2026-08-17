Russian man complains that he has been queuing for petrol for two days and hopes to fill up his car. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man saying that he has been trying to fill up his car for two days now.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a traffic jam and a kilometre-long queue at a petrol station in one of Russia’s regions.

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The Russian man notes that perhaps this time he will finally be lucky enough to buy petrol and drive home.

The fuel crisis in Russia is gathering pace: in regions facing fuel supply problems, huge queues are forming at petrol stations, and in some places Russians are already having to literally ‘fight’ for petrol.

Watch more: Russian man rode horse to get petrol whilst others were queuing for kilometres at petrol station. VIDEO