Russian man complains that he has been queuing for petrol for two days and hopes to fill up his car. VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian man saying that he has been trying to fill up his car for two days now.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a traffic jam and a kilometre-long queue at a petrol station in one of Russia’s regions.
The Russian man notes that perhaps this time he will finally be lucky enough to buy petrol and drive home.
The fuel crisis in Russia is gathering pace: in regions facing fuel supply problems, huge queues are forming at petrol stations, and in some places Russians are already having to literally ‘fight’ for petrol.
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