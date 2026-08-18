422nd Regiment operators used kamikaze drone to blow up Russian drone operators’ base from inside. VIDEO
Operators of the 422nd Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Regiment destroyed a base used by Russian drone operators, along with the enemy’s equipment and materiel.
According to Censor.NET, a kamikaze attack drone operated by the Defense Forces flew inside a building where a large number of enemy UAVs were stored and detonated.
The strike destroyed all the occupiers’ materiel inside the building, along with the drones.
The Ukrainian military released footage of the strike on its Telegram channel.
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