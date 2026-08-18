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News Video Destruction of Russian drones
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422nd Regiment operators used kamikaze drone to blow up Russian drone operators’ base from inside. VIDEO

Operators of the 422nd Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Regiment destroyed a base used by Russian drone operators, along with the enemy’s equipment and materiel.

According to Censor.NET, a kamikaze attack drone operated by the Defense Forces flew inside a building where a large number of enemy UAVs were stored and detonated.

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The strike destroyed all the occupiers’ materiel inside the building, along with the drones.

The Ukrainian military released footage of the strike on its Telegram channel.

Watch more: SIGNUM drone operators wrecked ruscists’ logistics in Donetsk region despite anti-drone nets: 7 vehicles destroyed. VIDEO

Watch more: Ruscist shows aftermath of attack by 7 Ukrainian FPV drones: "They f#cking destroyed dugout, everything’s f#cking burned down". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12319) elimination (7825) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3841) drones (5139) Unmanned Systems Forces (459)
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