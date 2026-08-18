422nd Regiment operators used kamikaze drone to blow up Russian drone operators’ base from inside. VIDEO

Operators of the 422nd Luftwaffe Unmanned Systems Regiment destroyed a base used by Russian drone operators, along with the enemy’s equipment and materiel.

According to Censor.NET, a kamikaze attack drone operated by the Defense Forces flew inside a building where a large number of enemy UAVs were stored and detonated.

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The strike destroyed all the occupiers’ materiel inside the building, along with the drones.

The Ukrainian military released footage of the strike on its Telegram channel.

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