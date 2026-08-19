The derelict and ruined ’Shakhtar’ stadium in occupied Donetsk. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the current state of the historic ‘Shakhtar’ stadium, located in Shcherbakov Park in occupied Donetsk.
According to Censor.NET, the sports arena is in a state of complete neglect.
The footage shows dilapidated and rusty metal structures, piles of rubbish and the absence of plastic seats in the stands. During the occupation, the stadium’s pitch has become completely overgrown with trees and bushes.
The "Shakhtar" Stadium is the historic home ground of the Shakhtar football club, where the team played its matches before moving to the RSK "Olimpiyskiy" and, later, to the "Donbas Arena".
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